Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.840-2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.5 million-$291.5 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.850-8.040 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.8 %

LOPE traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.35. 143,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.73. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $107.99 and a 52-week high of $157.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

