Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$87.00 at TD Securities

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s previous close.
GRT.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$87.60.
Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.
