Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Granite Ridge Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 59.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Shares of GRNT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.07. 349,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,970. The company has a market capitalization of $793.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. Granite Ridge Resources has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $8.14.

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 15.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, Director Matthew Reade Miller bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,487.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Granite Ridge Resources news, Director Thaddeus Darden purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,487.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,200 shares of company stock valued at $194,135 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

