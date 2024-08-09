Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Gray Television has a payout ratio of -110.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gray Television to earn ($0.35) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -91.4%.

GTN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. 920,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.33 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

GTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gray Television has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

