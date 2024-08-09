Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Posts Earnings Results

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $170.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ GLDD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.74. 300,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,729. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $585.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

