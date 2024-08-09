Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GWO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.78.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.25%.
In other news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total transaction of C$42,065.52. Insiders own 70.58% of the company’s stock.
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
