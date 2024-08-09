Green Brick Partners’ (GRBK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $53.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.49. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $560.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,302,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,295,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 40.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 377.5% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

