Green Thumb Industries Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (OTC:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTBIF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 268,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,464. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $16.33.

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.