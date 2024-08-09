Greenfire Resources (GFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.
Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.09 million during the quarter.
Greenfire Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GFR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,397. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. Greenfire Resources has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Greenfire Resources Company Profile
Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.
