Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Announces Earnings Results

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $174.86 million for the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLRE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 85,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,190. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $440.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

