Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

GGAL stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.24. 1,578,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $37.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

