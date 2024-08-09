Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) rose 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $31.37. Approximately 850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

