Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $120,793.96 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $120,793.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,353,334 shares in the company, valued at $56,584,740.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Stock Performance

Shares of HGTY stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 176.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HGTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hagerty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

