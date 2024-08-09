Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Truist Financial

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Hagerty stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,580. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hagerty has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hagerty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hagerty news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $97,368.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,374,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,805.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hagerty news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $97,368.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,374,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,805.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 9,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $107,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,454,558 shares in the company, valued at $61,363,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,854 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

