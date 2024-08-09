Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.935-1.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.99 million.

HALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.44.

HALO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.81. 84,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $57.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,050. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

