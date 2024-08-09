Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NYSE HVT traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,027. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $464.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 51,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

