HC Wainwright Boosts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $20.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TVTX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $649.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 207.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after purchasing an additional 460,176 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 441,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 81,611 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,711,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.