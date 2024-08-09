HC Wainwright Comments on Personalis, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Personalis in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year. The consensus estimate for Personalis’ current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 58.31% and a negative net margin of 124.89%. The company had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of Personalis stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $3.25. 236,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,263. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. Personalis has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,361,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 296,413 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 66,128 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 144.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 485,822 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Personalis by 11.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 493,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 420,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 24,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

