HC Wainwright Cuts Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Price Target to $10.50

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.75 to $10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Energy Fuels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE:UUUU opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.98 million, a P/E ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.87.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

