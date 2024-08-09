HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OESX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 2,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,223. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $31.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 502,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

