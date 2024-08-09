Head-To-Head Analysis: Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) versus Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hanryu and Sangoma Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanryu 0 0 0 0 N/A Sangoma Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25

Sangoma Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.60%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Hanryu.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanryu N/A -93.86% -52.47% Sangoma Technologies -12.23% -3.07% -1.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hanryu and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hanryu and Sangoma Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanryu $794,166.00 16.30 -$9.29 million N/A N/A Sangoma Technologies $250.03 million 0.49 -$29.03 million ($0.93) -5.51

Hanryu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangoma Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Hanryu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sangoma Technologies beats Hanryu on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanryu

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

