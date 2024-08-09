Head-To-Head Analysis: Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) vs. Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Popular and Preferred Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 2 7 0 2.78 Preferred Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Popular currently has a consensus target price of $105.22, indicating a potential upside of 10.25%. Preferred Bank has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.70%. Given Preferred Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than Popular.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Popular has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Bank has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Popular and Preferred Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 12.20% 12.00% 0.83% Preferred Bank 27.35% 20.24% 2.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Preferred Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Popular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Popular pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Popular pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Bank pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Popular and Preferred Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $2.71 billion 2.55 $541.34 million $6.74 14.16 Preferred Bank $292.06 million 3.78 $150.04 million $10.36 7.39

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Bank. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Popular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats Popular on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Popular

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; and commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures, and commercial and stand-by letters of credit; and SBA loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, acceptances/trust receipt financing products, export financing, and bills purchase programs. Further, it provides various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area; and remote deposit capture, bill pay, treasury management, and internet and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company offers various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

