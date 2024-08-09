Head-To-Head Contrast: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) versus Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart -38.05% -31.57% -10.03% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 5 7 1 0 1.69 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Upstart and Mercurity Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Upstart presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential downside of 28.38%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Risk & Volatility

Upstart has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upstart and Mercurity Fintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $513.56 million 5.85 -$240.13 million ($2.06) -16.61 Mercurity Fintech $445,928.00 165.97 -$9.36 million N/A N/A

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upstart.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Upstart on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

