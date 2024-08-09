Heartland BancCorp. (OTC:HLAN) Downgraded to Hold at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Heartland BancCorp. (OTC:HLAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp. Stock Performance

OTC:HLAN traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $136.00. 1,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267. Heartland BancCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $81.60 and a fifty-two week high of $146.34.

Heartland BancCorp. Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

