Heartland BancCorp. (OTC:HLAN) Downgraded to Hold at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Heartland BancCorp. (OTC:HLAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS.
Heartland BancCorp. Stock Performance
OTC:HLAN traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $136.00. 1,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267. Heartland BancCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $81.60 and a fifty-two week high of $146.34.
Heartland BancCorp. Company Profile
