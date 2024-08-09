Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HP. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HP

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 2.1 %

HP stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.