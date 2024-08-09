Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.700-4.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.8 billion-$13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.3 billion. Henry Schein also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-$4.82 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.90.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.61. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

