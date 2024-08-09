Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-$4.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.820 EPS.

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $69.31. 624,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,893. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.61.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.