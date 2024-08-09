Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $142.27 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.89 or 0.00006445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $142.27 million and approximately $41,142.53 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.88540035 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $50,674.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

