Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Heron Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,948. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

