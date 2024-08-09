Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 152.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRTX

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

HRTX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,948. The company has a market capitalization of $298.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.81. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,226,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,567 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $837,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 296,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 193,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 186,802 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.