Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

Hess Stock Performance

HES stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,552. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $130.35 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

