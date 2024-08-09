Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 3.8% Following Insider Selling

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $16.24. 4,620,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 7,775,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Specifically, COO Melissa Baird sold 16,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $285,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 585,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 16,784 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $285,328.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 585,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 980,907 shares of company stock worth $19,445,689. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,585.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $86,836,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $8,232,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 177.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 67.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 273,473 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

