Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $179.67

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $179.67 and traded as high as $231.50. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $219.80, with a volume of 32,598 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.29. The company has a market cap of $480.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 10.10%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

