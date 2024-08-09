Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

NYSE:HLLY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Holley has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Holley news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel acquired 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,228.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 129.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,590,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,997 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Holley by 37.6% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,123,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 306,874 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 52.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 334,940 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Holley by 1,717.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 616,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 582,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Holley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

