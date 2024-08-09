Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $400.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $377.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $396.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $384.00.

Shares of HD stock opened at $348.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.21. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, STAR Financial Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

