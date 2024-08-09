Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HMN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE:HMN opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,578,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after acquiring an additional 303,501 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3,398.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 237,255 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth $2,858,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 869.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 73,116 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

