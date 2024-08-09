Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $8.40

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.40 or 0.00013930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $128.48 million and $15.28 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00065861 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00038192 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,302,619 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.