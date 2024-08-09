Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HWM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.67.

NYSE:HWM opened at $91.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $97.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.46%.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

