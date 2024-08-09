Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Given New $10.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HDSN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ HDSN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. 407,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,489. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $357.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $75.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Technologies

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,280,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 364,117 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,564,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 941,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 265,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 649,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 65,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.