Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 18 ($0.23) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Hummingbird Resources Trading Down 25.9 %
Shares of LON HUM traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 6.30 ($0.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,175,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,075. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.61. The stock has a market cap of £50.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.10 ($0.18).
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hummingbird Resources
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.