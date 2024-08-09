Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 18 ($0.23) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Hummingbird Resources Trading Down 25.9 %

Shares of LON HUM traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 6.30 ($0.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,175,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,075. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.61. The stock has a market cap of £50.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.10 ($0.18).

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

