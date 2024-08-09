IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Up to $3.68

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.94. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 1,200,388 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.80 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

