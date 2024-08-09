IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Shares Up 5.9%

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.38. Approximately 97,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,378,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.09.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IMG

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.12. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of C$456.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.3658863 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.