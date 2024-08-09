ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target Raised to $147.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $136.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,822. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 0.69. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $153.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $566.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.15 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,303,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at $645,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,303,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,340 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 731.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.