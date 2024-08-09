IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given New $66.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IDYA. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.90.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ IDYA traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.89. 560,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,210. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.87.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEAYA Biosciences

In related news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,342,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,355,000 after acquiring an additional 679,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,825,000 after purchasing an additional 486,222 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after buying an additional 500,046 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,808,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,104,000 after buying an additional 256,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,337,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

