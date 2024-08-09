IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Lifesci Capital upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

IDYA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,168. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after acquiring an additional 500,046 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 61,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 29,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,299,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

