Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) PT Lowered to $8.50

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 175.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Identiv from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. 169,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,263. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Identiv had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirsten F. Newquist acquired 17,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $76,732.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,732.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kirsten F. Newquist acquired 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,732.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $38,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,047.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 61,166 shares of company stock valued at $260,522 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Identiv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 395,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Identiv by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 85,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 426,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

