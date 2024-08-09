IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

IES Stock Up 6.8 %

IESC stock opened at $166.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.36. IES has a 12 month low of $59.75 and a 12 month high of $184.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.39.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $5,779,703.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,233,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,753,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $5,779,703.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,233,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,753,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $4,421,405.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,352,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,600,604.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 119,757 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,136. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IES by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IES during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in IES during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IES during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IES during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

