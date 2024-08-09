iExec RLC (RLC) Hits Market Capitalization of $106.54 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $106.54 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.47 or 0.00002403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010911 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,038.03 or 0.96370144 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007480 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011700 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.44770526 USD and is up 5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $3,463,030.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

