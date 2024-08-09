IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Announces $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$36.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.34. The company has a market cap of C$8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99, a current ratio of 20.63 and a quick ratio of 0.31. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$30.34 and a one year high of C$39.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.86.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

