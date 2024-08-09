IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.34

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.34 and traded as high as C$37.72. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$36.49, with a volume of 234,340 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 20.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.66%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

